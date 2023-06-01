(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that LVYXON, TATTCHINE, ARMYJY, PETSTIBLE, HelloPharma, Vixuiyz, and JHEUAYK brand fire extinguisher balls sold on Amazon are being recalled.

The recall is due to the products failing to extinguish a fire, which can lead to serious injury or death.

The commission states that the products inside the balls can fail to properly disperse fire-suppressing chemicals and fail to extinguish a fire. Additionally, the commission states that these products fail to meet certain voluntary safety standards.

The fire extinguisher balls are made of red plastic, with an approximate diameter ranging between four and seven inches. They weigh between one and three pounds and were sold on Amazon for between $25 and $120.

MANUFACTURER ASIN NUMBER LVYXON B0BCPL2QY8 and B0BCPH6M9L TATTCHINE B0BCYXZ5H9 and B0BCYWR1VH ARMYJY B0BB6Y1JQQ PETSTIBLE B0BD3RL3K9 and B0BD3T4BNX. HelloPharma B09YNKKKM2. Vixuiyz B09YRRL241. JHEUAYK B0BCQ121VL and B0BCWR36DQ

The products also include a stand that can be mounted to the wall. The products typically have a label wrapped around the entire product with orange and red lettering stating Fire Extinguisher Ball and XRT Auto Fire Off or AFO Auto Fire Off.

Courtesy of the USCPSC

Courtesy of the USCPSC

The Commission urges consumers to not purchase the products. Consumers should stop using them and dispose of them either at a local fire department or a hazardous waste disposal facility.