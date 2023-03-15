(WHTM) — Hot sauce and pickle lovers unite! Prepare your tastebuds, because there’s a new flavor coming to stores this fall.

Frank’s RedHot announced that they are releasing a dill pickle flavored hot sauce.

“Just in time for warmer weather – the NY Times called pickle ‘the flavor of summer’ – Frank’s RedHot Dill Pickle Hot Sauce recreates the perfect, sour dill pickle flavor with a kick of heat. Made with real pickle juice, it’s great on chicken, sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, fried foods and more,” the brand McCormick said in a statement.

The new Frank’s RedHot flavor is available online and will be coming to grocery stores starting this fall.

McCormick recommends that you use the hot sauce on popcorn chicken, loaded fries, pickle-back wings, and more.