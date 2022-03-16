(WHTM) — The weather is warming up and spring is just around the corner, which means Rita’s is ready to celebrate with their annual free ice. While in past years the free ice lasted for only a day, this year it will be available for a full week.

The First Day of Spring Week begins Monday, March 20, and ends March 27. Another change this year? To get the ice you must have the app.

Here’s how it works: Download the app on or before March 20, create your account, receive the Free Ice reward on the first day, and when you arrive, have the reward pulled up before jumping in line.

According to the website, Rita’s will be able to redeem free ice for their children using their reward. To learn more about the week ahead, click here.