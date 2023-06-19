(WHTM) — Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of select salsa that may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

According to the Food and Drug Administration(FDA), select 10-ounce Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips were mislabeled with another product’s nutritional information and declarations.

Because of this, the allergen milk is not declared on the label.

The product covered by this recall was distributed nationwide at retail stores and via e-commerce channels. Consumers would have been able to purchase jars as early as April 5, 2023, according to the FDA.

The FDA states that no other Tostitos products, flavors sizes, or dip variety packs have been recalled.

Product Size UPC Best Before Date Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip packaged in a glass jar 15 oz. 425.2 grams UPC barcode ending in 0559

Please see images below Located on upper rim of jar:

2 NOV 23

OR

3 NOV 23 Chart courtesy of FDA