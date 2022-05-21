WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Soaring gasoline prices fueling drivers’ frustrations at the pump. But it’s looking like things may only get worse with summer quickly approaching.

It’s no secret that gas prices are skyrocketing, but drivers may have to brace for an even larger spike this summer.

It’s a sign of the times seem a new record high every day for the cost of a gallon of gas in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

AAA reported Friday’s prices average $4.77 a gallon statewide.

“Right now I think the prices are outrageously high, making it harder for day-to-day drivers to fill up their cars regularly,” stated Tahir Williams.

But drivers, buckle your seatbelts. A JPMorgan analyst predicts the national average of gas prices per gallon could reach $6.20 by August.

“I quite frankly think it’s nuts. I think it’s affecting pretty much everybody here. With that being said, with today’s times, I can’t say I’m that surprised either, though,” said Cameron Martin.

Many drivers like Tahir Williams are making some changes to cope with the high costs.

“I try to manage my driving, try not to drive as much as I used to so it helps me by, if I put like a little bit at a time, to be able to manage my as more efficiently,” expressed Williams.

Others say no matter how high the price gets they can’t avoid shelling out to get around town.

“It’s a necessary evil. I work in Tunkhannock, it’s a far ride so I burn a lot of gas. I had to buy this car so I don’t have to drive the other cars that I have that are worse on gas,” said Brian Owens.

With drivers struggling to keep up with the cost, they shudder to think what they’ll do if the analyst’s $6.20 a gallon price prediction comes true.

“We just wish something would change, something would give so people can drive more and not have to break the bank just for driving,” explained Williams.

Pennsylvania’s average cost per gallon is nearly 20 cents higher than the national average of $4.59 according to triple-a.

The national average is the highest since AAA started tracking fuel costs in 2000.