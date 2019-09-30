Gas prices are on the rise: Expert reveals what this means for car owners and shoppers

The recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities could have a big impact on gas prices in the coming days and weeks.

In this week’s Show Me the Money, we spoke with Matt Jones, the senior consumer advice editor for Edmunds, about what you should do with your current vehicle to save.

Jones breaks down how much a price jump will impact the average American car owner, shares tips on what you should and shouldn’t do with your current vehicle, and what you might want to consider if you’re in the market for a new car.

Jones will tell us more in next week’s Show Me the Money.