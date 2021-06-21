Gas prices dip for second consecutive week, remain high

In this March 16, 2021 photo, a gas pump displays gas and diesel prices in Richmond, Va. Gasoline prices are at a seven-year high, Thursday, May 27, ahead of one of America’s busiest holiday travel weekends. But experts don’t expect steep prices to keep eager motorists off the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg gas prices fell 1.5 cents per gallon over the past week averaging $3.09/g on Monday, June 21.

According to data from GasBuddy, prices in Harrisburg are 2.4 cents per gallon lower than last month but still 74.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Prices have moved in conjunction with the national average, which fell 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week.

“The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season. But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal.”

In neighboring Lancaster, prices fell 0.9 cents last week to $3.12. In York, prices were down 1.1 cents to $3.16. Lastly, Reading was down 0.5 cents to $3.12.