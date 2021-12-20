Gas prices lower slightly for Christmas travel

(WHTM) — Gas prices took a small drop this week as people get ready to hit the road for Christmas.

According to AAA, Gas prices are one to two cents lower than the week of Dec 12. The national average is $3.31 a gallon.

Pennsylvania’s average is higher at $3.55, due to state taxes. In the Midstate, AAA says Lancaster and Adams counties have the highest average prices at $3.57 a gallon. Perry County has the lowest at $3.49.