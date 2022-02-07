GasBuddy: “Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The national average price of gasoline rose eight cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42, and Midstate counties were impacted.

“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan added that the national average is at its highest level since 2014 and motorists should expect even more prices increases with the larger jumps coming later this spring.

In the Midstate, Harrisburg saw the biggest increase last week with a rise of eight centers per gallon. Harrisburg’s prices are 86.7 cents more per gallon than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Harrisburg priced at $3.38 per gallon on Sunday, Feb. 6, and the most expensive sat at $3.69 per gallon.

York saw the same increase as Harrisburg. The average cost went up eight cents per gallon with an average of $3.58 per gallon. Lancaster’s average went up roughly six centers per gallon from the previous week and is now seeing an average of $3.61 per gallon.

“Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season,” De Haan said.

To learn more about GasBuddy’s collected data and analysis, visit their website by clicking here.