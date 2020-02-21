General Mills introduces expensive, healthy new cereal

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so how much are you willing to spend on that meal? General Mills announced Tuesday that it’s introducing a healthy but very expensive new cereal.

The new cereal is called “Morning Summit.” It includes a variety of healthful ingredients such as dried cherries and cranberries, pumpkin seeds, almonds, and organic coconut oil.

This new cereal will sell for $13 for a regular box depending on where you buy it. A 38 ounce box of the cereal will cost around $27 from Walmart or $32 from Amazon.

The average price of a box of cereal is just over $3.

