Health officials warn of possible EpiPen malfunctions

The FDA is warning about the possibility of EpiPen malfunctions.

EpiPens are devices that deliver life-saving medication in cases of severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.

According to the FDA, manufacturing defects or user error could prevent them from working properly.

Pfizer and Mylan make and distribute EpiPens. Citing a letter from the companies, the FDA warned the devices could be difficult to remove from their carrier tubes or accidentally activated.

Pfizer and Mylan gave recommendations for identifying potential problems. They suggest removing EpiPens from their carriers when receiving them. They also say people should keep an eye out for problematic safety releases.

The companies will replace defective devices for free.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

