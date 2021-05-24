Hershey releases new ice-cream candy bars exclusively at chocolate world and online store

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The sweetest place on earth has put a new twist on a summer favorite.

Hershey has introduced new Ice Cream Shoppe bars in three different flavors. The new candy bars can be found only at Chocolate World or on Hershey’s online store.

Candy and ice cream fanatics can choose from strawberries and creme, cookies and mint and sprinkles and creme flavors.

Another unique twist to the bars is that they break off in the shape of ice cream cones instead of the usual brick rectangles.

Hershey tested the new product in Canada and the Philippines last year. This is the first time the ice cream candy bars have been sold in the US.