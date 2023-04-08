HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two plant-based Hershey chocolate products are now available for purchase, according to the company.

According to a Hershey spokesperson, Plant-Based Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups started to become available for customers at the end of February. Plant-Based Hershey’s with Sea Salt and Almonds are rolling to shelves sometime this month.

These items are available nationwide, and also at Hershey’s Chocolate World.

“We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options,” says Teal Liu, Brand Manager of Better For You, The Hershey Company. “Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives.”

These new treats are made with dairy alternatives and are options for people who have an appetite for milk chocolate but are looking for plant-based snacks.