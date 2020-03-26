Hidden Valley releases new spicy Ranch

The coronavirus outbreak is causing more people to cook at home, well Hidden Valley released a new flavor of Ranch to spice up your meals.

It’s called “Blazin’ Hot Ranch Dipping Sauce.”

Hidden Valley’s website boasts it’s “So hot it’ll melt your face off in the ranchiest way possible.”

It’s made of buttermilk, habanero pepper, onion, and vinegar flavors.

The new Ranch costs about $3.

Blazin’ Hot is the latest in Hidden Valley’s “blasted creamy dipping sauce” line, that broke out last year. Others include Zestier Ranch, Bold Buffalo, and Ranch-Dipped Pizza.