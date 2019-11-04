holidays, christmas and people concept – happy couple at with shopping bags in winter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In this week’s Show Me the Money, it’s November and the holiday shopping season is upon us.

In fact, a new report from the National Retail Federation shows that 40% of consumers started their holiday shopping before Halloween, some even started way back in September.

Experts say people like to spread out their shopping to help ease the burden on their wallets.

Consumers say they will spend an average of $1,047 this year. That’s up 4% from last year. Holiday sales for 2019 are expected to total about $730 billion.

The survey shows that 49% of shoppers plan to start shopping now, while 13% plan to wait until next month.

So what types of gifts are on those wish lists?

For the 13th year in a row, gift cards remain the most popular item. That’s followed by clothing and accessories, video games and other media, electronics, home decor, and jewelry.

When it comes to where consumers will do their shopping this year, no surprise, online tops the list.

Among online shoppers 92% say they plan to take advantage of free shipping, 48% will use the pick-up in-store feature, and 16% plan to use same-day delivery.

The study shows that 53% of shoppers will head to department and other brick-and-mortar stores.

But when it comes to where to shop, the biggest factor, of course, comes down to sales and discounts.