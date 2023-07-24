(WHTM) — If you think gas prices have gone up over the past week in the Midstate, you aren’t just seeing things.

Gas price tracking website GasBuddy states that gas prices in the Harrisburg area have risen 12 cents per gallon in the last week, which makes the average cost of a gallon of gas $3.68/g in the area. This is based on data from GasBuddy, which surveyed over 240 gas stations in and around Harrisburg.

GasBuddy notes that gas prices are 13 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, however, they are 84.4 cents per gallon lower than at this time one year ago.

Below is a chart of the average price for a gallon of gas in the last 10 years for the Harrisburg area, provided by GasBuddy

July 24, 2022 : $4.52/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g)

: $4.52/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g) July 24, 2021 : $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g) July 24, 2020 : $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g) July 24, 2019 : $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g) July 24, 2018 : $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g) July 24, 2017 : $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g) July 24, 2016 : $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g) July 24, 2015 : $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g) July 24, 2014 : $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g) July 24, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Hann says that even with the price increase, this summer has been quiet when it comes to gas prices. But De Haan says there may be some instances where gas prices could be impacted later in the season.

“For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10-cent range we’re in today since April. It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” said De Haan.

“However, with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean. For now, I don’t expect much change in the toss-up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end,” De Haan added.

AAA has Pennsylvania’s average at 3.71 /g while the national average is over 10 cents lower at 3.59/g. The highest average cost of gas in the Midstate is in Mifflin County, coming in at $3.74/g. The Midstate county with the lowest price for gas is Lebanon County, at $3.64/g.