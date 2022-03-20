(WJW) – Mark your calendars.

Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day is back after a 2-year hiatus.

On March 21, you can stop in for a small vanilla cone, free of charge.

“Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your own, all it takes is a DQ® cone in your hand to bring out your special cone-eating artistry. And with DQ® Free Cone Day, you can get in on a traditional fit for families of all sizes, kids of all ages, and fans of all things DQ®. Cold, creamy, delicious and – best of all – FREE!” the restaurant writes in the promotion.

Free cones are limited to one per person and while supplies last.

The promotion notes this is for participating non-mall locations only, and it may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders. Find a local store here.

Dairy Queen canceled Free Cone Day in 2021 and 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.