How to score a freebie on National Lipstick Day, July 29

Cheerful friends doing make-up while enjoying in party at home

National Lipstick Day is celebrated on July 29 this year and it’s better than Christmas in July. The holiday has grown in popularity as more brands offer freebies and deals to help celebrate.

In 2017, M.A.C. Cosmetics gave away a free full-size product and beauty-counter lines wrapped throughout department stores. Now, the need to stand in line isn’t necessary and you can score deals by shopping right from the comfort of your couch.

Anastasia Beauty has a buy one, get one free offer. All liquid lipsticks, lip glosses, matte lipsticks and lip sets are included. Prices range from $18 to $69. The offer is automatically applied at check-out.

M.A.C. Cosmetics is offering a free, full-size lipstick (valued at $19) in your choice of Marrakesh (a matte orange-brown), Lady Danger (a matte coral-red) or Dubonnet (a creamy deep claret) with a minimum purchase of $30. You’ll want to act fast as the deal is valid only through July 29.

If you happen to miss the M.A.C. deal on National Lipstick Day, no worries – for the entire month of July, the brand is offering 30% off each shade of Lustre Lipstick, a $19 value for $13.30.

Urban Decay is giving a free Vice Lipstick in select shades with any purchase of $25 or more. The deal runs through July 30.

Spend $50 or more at BECCA Cosmetics and receive a free, full-size Ultimate Lipstick Love.

Bite Beauty has a BOGO deal on lipstick through July 29. Buy one lipstick and get a second one of your choice free lipstick. Value of up to $24.

Make Up For Ever is also offering a free, full-size produce. Receive a complimentary Artist Rouge Lipstick when you spend $50 or more through July 29. Use code FREESHIP at check-out for free shipping.

Beauty giant’s Sephora and Ulta are also offering up to 50% off various brands of lipsticks. Act fast, dates vary.