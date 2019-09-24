IHOP introduces new Addams Family inspired menu items

GLENDALE, Calif. (WHTM) – In honor of the Halloween season and the new Addams family movie, International House of Pancakes has four new items named after members of the Addams family.

IHOP says they have Wednesday’s web-cakes which are buttermilk pancakes topped with Hershey’s chocolate syrup, white icing, and violet whipped cream and a Gomez’ green chili omelet.

They’re also offering an Uncle Fester’s chocolate ice “scream” shake and Morticia’s haunted hot chocolate, both topped with kooky violet whipped cream.

Customers can order up these new menu items now through November 3rd.

