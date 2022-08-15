(WHTM) – Soft pretzel staple Auntie Anne’s is rolling out a limited edition Oktoberfest-style lager with Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company.

The first-ever Auntie Anne’s beer “Is Butter a Carb?” hits shelves officially starting Monday and will appear in Evil Genius’ nine-state distribution footprint including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Connecticut, and Michigan.

The new beer comes in at 5.5% ABV and has a “rich malt backbone balanced by delicate hop character, and feature a prominent toasty flavor profile that is rounded out with pleasant salinity.”

“The only thing better than pretzels AND beer, is pretzels IN beer,” said Evil Genius Beer Company Co-Founder Trevor Hayward. “We really wanted to tie the brands together in a fun way that reminds you of biting into a warm pretzel with every sip.”

Courtesy Evil Genius Beer Company/Auntie Anne’s

“We can’t wait for fans of Auntie Anne’s and Evil Genius to get a taste of this fun collaboration,” said Auntie Anne’s Director of Brand Marketing Danika Brown. “It was important to us to not only create a beer made with our iconic pretzels, but also a beer that could be enjoyed alongside our pretzels. We knew we wanted something that would transport our fans and allow them to feel like they were celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany.”

The recommended price for a six pack can vary by market but will be around $11.99, according to Evil Genius.