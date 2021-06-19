It’s almost Father’s Day: Deals, specials, and events to treat your dad

(WHTM) — With it being Father’s Day weekend, it’s time to give dad the spotlight.

Whether its going out for a meal or finding a gift, there are many different kinds of deals to make this year special.

Applebee’s

Through June 27, Applebee’s will give 10 bonus bucks, which will be valid through August 8, with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

Ancestry DNA

Ancestry’s at-home DNA kit is being discounted at $59 for Father’s Day, one of the lowest prices ever. Deal lasts until June 20.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Through June 20, buy $30 in BWW gift cards, get a $5 e-bonus gift card to use through July 31.

Chambersburg Food Trucks on the Square

Head into downtown Chambersburg and enjoy a variety of food trucks on June 20 starting at 11 a.m.

Chili’s

With a special Father’s Day merch kit coming, you can also get two free $10 bonuses with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

Dunkin Donuts

Starting June 19 until June 20, treat dad to a free half-dozen donuts on orders of $12 or more via Grubhub.

Firehouse Subs

With a purchase of a sub, chips, and drink, get dad a free medium sub on June 20.

Hershey Cars and Coffee: Father’s Day Edition

Enjoy Hershey Cars and Coffee on June 20 at their location on 161 Museum Drive. Enjoy coffee from Coffeeine Unlimited, a DJ, catering, and more. The proceeds from this event will benefit Speranza Animal Rescue.

Home Depot

Home Depot will have Father’s Day savings deals for both DIY and other improvement ideas.

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Lowe’s will be offering 25% to 30% off tool and accessory prices.

Macaroni Grill

The Italian restaurant will be offering discounted e-gift cards from now until Father’s Day. The cards are being marked down by 25% when using the promo code DAD21.

Macy’s

Macy’s is holding a supersale in honor of Dad, with discounts on home goods, furniture, and more.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will offer a deal for Father’s Day where customers can take home an extra entrée for just $5. This deal goes for fettuccine alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno, spaghetti with meat sauce, and stuffed fettuccine alfredo.

Subway

For a purchase of a $25 Subway gift card, get a free 6-inch sub.

SpringGate Vineyard

SpringGate Vineyard in Harrisburg is hosting a Father’s Day Weekend event through June 20 with live music and food trucks. All purchases are a la carte.

Taco Bell

With a purchase of a $20 Taco Bell gift card, get two free crunchy tacos. Only available online from now until June 26, or while supplies last.

TGI Fridays

With every $50 e-gift card purchase, get a $15 Bonus Bite card while supplies last.