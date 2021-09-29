It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s where to score your free cup

The Irish coffee drink was created in the 1940s in or around Dublin, Ireland, as a warm respite for cold and weary travelers stuck in an airport following harsh weather, and introduced to America via San Francisco’s Buena Vista Café.

(WHTM) — Refill please! Wednesday, September 29 marks National Coffee Day! A host of major companies are offering deals — so to celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of where to score the best promotions.

Sheetz is celebrating this caffeine-filled day with a free self-serve coffee to any customer who has a loyalty card. The promo is valid for any size self-serve coffee at all Sheetz locations. Coffee offered in this deal includes four signature blends varying from light to dark roasts for its self-serve area.

Dunkin is giving DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. If you are not a DD Perks member, you can still take advantage of the deal by signing up online or on the Dunkin’ app and scanning your loyalty ID at checkout.

The company says the free medium hot or iced coffee includes Dunkin’s Original Blend or Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series coffees, 100% Guatemalan Hot Coffee or Dunkin’ Midnight Hot Coffee.

Starbucks is also sharing a rare freebie. Customers who bring a clean, empty, reusable cup — up to 20 ounces — will receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee. The roast, named after the original Starbucks store’s location in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, is Starbucks’s signature medium roast coffee.

The company is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Wawa is also giving away a free coffee of any size all day long.

Finally, Panera is giving free coffee all day long to parents and caregivers. In a press release, Panera says those groups are the ones who want and need coffee the most.

