JCPenney to close more stores amid continued slumping sales, profits.

JCPenney is closing more stores because of financial struggles.

The retail chain announced Thursday it would be closing six more stores. The company did not share details about which stores would close or when.

JCPenney said it meets with analysts in April and would share specifics after that.

The company currently has about 850 stores. It’s closed about 200 stores over the last five years amid slumping sales and profits.

The company said it expects sales to fall about another 4% in the current fiscal year.