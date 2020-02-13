KFC, Crocs team up to create fried chicken clogs

It’s the partnership you never knew you needed or maybe wanted, Crocs and Kentucky Fried Chicken have joined forces.

The footwear company and fast-food chain have created the KFC x Crocs bucket clog.

This limited-edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print. The base has the iconic KFC red-stripe bucket look and it comes with two attachable charms that look and smell like fried chicken.

“As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we’re thrilled with this ‘bucket list’ partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog,” said Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and CMO, in a press release.

The unusual shoe is not available to purchase just yet, but they’ll be available later this spring, retailing for $59.99 in unisex sizes.

Visit www.crocs.com/KFC for more details and images! You can enter your email to be notified when the shoe is officially released.