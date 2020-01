Move over pineapple! Kiwi is a new pizza topping that has everyone talking.

According to the New York Post, this crazy pizza is sold at a Danish pizzeria.

A viral photo of the kiwi pizza was uploaded Sunday to Reddit by user nre1313 with the caption “Kiwi pizza from a Danish pizzeria, an unholy abomination.”

The pizza looks like a regular tomato and cheese base with kiwi on top.

Social media was split on the pie, some users said they would never try it while others were more optimistic.