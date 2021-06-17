Kohl’s joins many retailers in closing for Thanksgiving Day

(WHTM) — Kohl’s, a department store giant, announced on Thursday it’ll be closed for Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

The retailer says the decision comes after a positive response from its employees after deciding to close last Thanksgiving, as well as adapting to customer’s need during a very different holiday season.

Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers in-store and online during a week-long Black Friday sale. They’re hoping to deliver the same positive experience to their customers as last year.

The company says anyone looking to shop on Thanksgiving can shot online and on the app. They say customers can still get the sales and will offer their rewards and Kohl’s cash throughout the holiday season.

All information on holiday season plans will come closer to the time.