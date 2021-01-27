Kraft rolls out pink mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Consumer
Posted: / Updated:

(Kraft)

Roses and chocolates? Get your love some mac and cheese this Valentine’s Day!

Kraft is launching Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese, a twist on its classic Mac & Cheese with a candy flavor packet to turn the mac and cheese pink. The new creation promises the same cheesy goodness, with a hint of “sweet candy flavor.”

“No more noodling on what gift to buy,” Kraft wrote in a promotional release. “There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying ‘you’re the mac to my cheese‘ with Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.”

Kraft is giving the pink mac and cheese to 1,000 “lucky recipients.” To enter to win, visit candykraftmacandcheese.com.

Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese kits will be delivered by Feb. 14 so lovers can “deliciously celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss