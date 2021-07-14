Kraft scoops up limited-edition Mac & cheese flavored ice cream

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Deliciously creamy, cheesy ice cream.” Those were the chilling words from KraftMacaroni & Cheese Tuesday when they announced their limited-edition mac and cheese flavored ice cream collaboration with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of KraftMacaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, Sr. Associate Brand Manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Unforgettable indeed.

To create that iconic cheesy flavor, Van Leeuwen churned a handful of few ingredients to create a cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

They told us we had to do something cool for #NationalMacAndCheeseDay. We took it literally. ❄️​#MacIceCream​

7.14.21 ​https://t.co/3XMehqIpXf pic.twitter.com/qN3HM0aQJv — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) July 13, 2021

“Not only does it taste delicious, but it’s also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese,” adds Violett.

If this mouthful of flavor is for you, online orders can be submitted to vanleeuwenicecream.com starting at 11 a.m. ET on July 14 while supplies last. The limited-edition flavor goes for $12 per pint and is available at all Van Leeuwen stores across the country.