BEAVERTON, Ore. (WHTM) — Spongebob Squarepants shoes are coming back to stores Thursday morning.

Pro basketball player Kyrie Irving loves the ’90s TV animated series so much that he collaborated with Nickelodeon and Nike to create a pair of Kyrie-Five ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ sneakers.

The shoes initially sold out in August but will be available Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Nike app and nike.com.

The final release of the Kyrie Five’s will take place next Thursday, October 24.