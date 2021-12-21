Lawmakers push to help auto dealers who face supply chain issues

(WHTM) — Lawmakers want to help the auto industry recover from supply chain issues.

A group of U.S. senators want the Treasury Department to provide new tax relief for auto dealers facing inventory shortages.

One of those pushing for that is Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

I think we have an obligation on these, particularly these long, long-time businesses that have served this country to make sure we help them survive” Senator Brown said,

But, some Republicans say government money is making the problem worse, and believe supply chain shortages are linked to people leaving the workforce.