(WHTM) — Lunchables will be making their way to school cafeterias next school year.

According to Kraft Heinz, Lunchables will be the first Kraft Heinz meal to be National School Lunch Program (NSLP) approved.

School administrators will now have the opportunity to purchase two top-selling Lunchables for their schools ahead of the 2023-2024 school year. You can pick from Turkey and Cheddar or Extra Cheesy Pizza.

Kraft Heinz stated that these recipes will incorporate more protein and whole grains to help keep kids powered throughout the day, reduced saturated fat and sodium, and an increased serving size.

Students will also be able to purchase Lunchables through the free school lunch program.

Kraft Heinz mentioned that not only will they be introducing Lunchables into school cafeterias, but they are also looking to introduce fruits into their retail products later this year.