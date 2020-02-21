McDonald’s makes cheeseburger scented candle set

You know that feeling when you come home and your whole house smells like something delicious is being cooked up in the kitchen?

Well, now you can experience the scent of melted cheese, grilled hamburger, and baked bread with just the light of a match.

McDonald’s didn’t bottle the smell of its iconic quarter-pounder with cheese it put it in a candle. Well, six candles to be exact.

The company created a quarter-pounder scented pack that features fragrances of a bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef.

You can burn them individually or all at once for the ultimate aroma experience.

The candles aren’t for sale yet but you can check them out on McDonald’s Golden Arches Unlimited merchandise website.

There is no word yet on how much the candle set will cost. The website says the “extremely limited” candles are coming soon. Fans can find out more details about release dates by following McDonald’s on Instagram.

The iconic fast-food chain has several new items debuting this month.