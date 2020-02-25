McDonald’s unveils Golden Shamrock Shake with 18K gold, diamonds in online auction

Following the nationwide, limited-time return of the Shamrock Shake and introduction of the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, McDonald’s is continuing to celebrate 50 years of Shamrock fandom by unveiling the Golden Shamrock Shake in honor of the icon’s golden anniversary.

Valued at almost $100,000, the Golden Shamrock Shake is a hand-crafted, luxurious cup made with high-polish 18K gold and precious stones, designed to hold the minty-green, Shamrock Shake.

The dazzling details include 50 green emeralds and white diamonds representing 50 years of Shamrock Shake flavor as well as 50 yellow diamonds in each of the Golden Arches.

Going once, going twice…starting today, Shamrock Shake enthusiasts will have the chance to win the Golden Shamrock Shake by placing a bid at the Ronald McDonald House Charities eBay for Charity page, with the opening bid starting at just $1.

Since sales from the Shamrock Shake helped start the very first Ronald McDonald House in 1974, all proceeds from the winning bid will go to support RMHC in its mission to help families with ill or injured children stay close to the resources they need during difficult times.

“The Shamrock Shake holds a special place in the history of Ronald McDonald House Charities, and we’re excited to partner with McDonald’s as they celebrate 50 years of this iconic favorite,” said Chief Marketing and Development Officer, RMHC, Kelly Dolan. “The Golden Shamrock Shake auction is an exciting way to support our mission and help keep even more families together and near the medical care their child needs, when they need it most. We’re grateful for the generous bidders who participate.”

To make this season extra lucky, McDonald’s is also giving customers the chance to win a Golden Shamrock Shake. Fans who purchase a Shamrock Shake or an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry via Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald’s App through March 6 will automatically be entered to win the lucky, one-of-a-kind piece.

Visit GoldenShamrockShake.com for Sweepstakes details.

Bidding for the Golden Shamrock Shake ends Friday, March 6 at 5:00 a.m.