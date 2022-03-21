HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time in 12 weeks, the national average gas price has declined and Midstate counties have seen a similar trend. However, the decline is still subject to changes based on supply and demand, COVID, and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

In Harrisburg, the average price of gas fell 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, sitting at an average of $4.35/g on Monday morning. The price still remains $1.40/g more than it was a year ago.

Other Midstate counties also benefited from the national decline:

Lancaster- $4.29/g, down 16.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.46/g

York- $4.32/g, down 15.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.47/g

Nationally, there was a 9 cents per gallon decrease with an average of $4.23/g on Mondy morning.

