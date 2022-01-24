Midstate bars grapple with supply chain issues ahead of Superbowl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In just over two weeks sports fans will be preparing for one of the largest sporting events of the year, the Superbowl.

Meanwhile, local bars and dives are facing a shortage of the game day delicacy due to labor shortages and supply chain issues.

American Bar and Grill in Lancaster County is known for its popular appetizer. Owner Justin Lyons says he is not worried about the orders coming in. He said he is worried about being at the mercy of the higher-ups.

“If these companies want to raise prices above what it is right now, to take advantage of that it’s gross profiteering,” Lyons said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Currently, the years-old family bar cannot serve any wing specials, something they used to be able to do Monday through Friday. “It is shockingly expensive it’s awkward for me to look at the prices and be comfortable saying yeah this is what this is gonna cost you,” Lyons said.

However, Lyons has no choice. He tells abc27 they will be taking wing orders for the big game 24 hours in advance.