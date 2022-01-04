Midstate finance expert offers tips for the new year

(WHTM) — Now that the new year is here, experts say there are things you should do now to set yourself up for financial success.

One of those tips, according to Mechanicsburg-based financial strategist Rob Morgan, is increasing your 401(k) contribution. The limit is $1,000 more this year, meaning you can contribute about an extra $35 every two weeks.

Morgan, senior vice president and market strategist with Mosaic, says the beginning of the year is also the time to review your will or trust.

“If they were drafted many years ago, this is a good time to consider updating them. Also, too, check the beneficiaries. A lot of times, wills and trusts say money goes one way, but then a retirement plan distributes a different way,” Morgan said.

Morgan says this is a good time to make sure all your money will go exactly where you want it to.