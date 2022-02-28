HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The average gas price in Harrisburg has risen again, averaging $3.74/g according to GasBuddy’s most recent survey of 241 stations. The national average also rose and is averaging at $3.59/g.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second-largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The rise of 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week puts Harrisburg’s prices at 23.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 81.90 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Other counties in the Midstate also had a rise in prices:

Lancaster- $3.77/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g

Reading- $3.77/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g

York- $3.76/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.74/g

“In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon,” De Haan said.

