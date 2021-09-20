Midstate gas prices rise between 3 and 6 cents, average $3.33 with no sign of slowing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg gas prices rose nearly 5 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.31/g on Monday.

According to GasBuddy. gas prices in Harrisburg are 10.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 84.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In Lancaster, prices rose 4.5 cents per gallon, beating out Reading, which rose 6.0 cents per gallon to $3.33. In York, prices hit $3.35/g, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week.

“Gas prices have been stuck in somewhat of a limbo and remain near 2021 highs long after Hurricane Ida has dissipated,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall.”