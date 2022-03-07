HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The average gasoline price in Harrisburg and Lancaster rose 50 cents last week and York was not far behind with a 47.5 cents increase. Nationally, the average price of gas rose 46.5 cents.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to GasBuddy, the most recent prices are up 61.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.29 from a year ago. De Haan says there is no relief in sight

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond,” De Haan added. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty.”

The loss of a major global producer is a leading cause of the high costs and, according to De Haan, Americans will feel the pair of the prices for quite for quite some time.