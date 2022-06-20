HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The average gas price in the Midstate has taken a slight dip in the last week. According to GasBuddy, averages in Harrisburg have fallen three cents but still remain just under the $5/g.

The national average price of gasoline has also fallen in the last week, now averaging at $4.97/g. It still remains 37.3 cents higher per gallon than a month ago and stands $1.92/g higher than a year ago.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan hopes the trend may continue into this week despite growing concerns of an economic slowdown, which could put downward pressure on oil.

“But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such,” De Haan said.

In Lancaster, the average price dropped 1.2 cents per gallon and sits at $4.98/g, and York’s average prices dropped 3.2 centers per gallon and are currently at $4.98/g.