Midstate sports bars and restaurants gearing up for big weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bars and restaurant owners in the Midstate are looking forward to more foot traffic this weekend thanks to the Super Bowl and Valentines Day.

Employees at Primanti Bros. in Hershey are expecting a large crowd on Sunday. Greg Dubois, a member of the management team, says they are ready.

“It’s the biggest takeout day of the year,” Dubois said. “We are already getting orders.”

Dubois says ordering early is good, but they have enough staff to fill gameday orders.

“If you order through the app, you can just pull up to the curb,” Dubois said. “You don’t need to get out of your car.”

Jessica Demopoulos, the co-owner of The Chocolate Avenue Grill, says they will not be open on Sunday, but they are prepared for Valentine’s Day.

“We are expecting a large crowd on Monday, we have taken a lot of reservations,” Demopoulos said. “People are looking forward to getting out and we are looking forward to seeing them.”

Demopoulos says she is also expecting people to celebrate Valentine’s Day early on Friday and Saturday because it falls on a Monday this year.