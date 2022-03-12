(WHTM) — An update on a Midstate native’s business featured on Shark Tank on Friday night.

Noggin Boss got a deal! A Noggin is a promotional hat with a big personality. Anyone from the business to charities can put their logo on it.

Daymond John offered them $50,000 dollars with a 40% stake in their company. Mark Cuban said he would also help them get into the Dallas Mavericks Arena to sell their products.

The company was founded by the best friends Sean Starner and Gabe Cooper.

Starner was born and raised in Mechanicsburg and is a 1996 graduate of Cedar cliff high school.