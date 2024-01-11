(WHTM) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that millions of plastic furniture tip-over restraint kits have been recalled due to a tip-over and entrapment hazard.

According to the commission, the New Age furniture tip restraint kit’s zip-ties can become brittle or break, posing a risk of the furniture tipping over.

The recalled kits included a plastic zip-tie, two brackets, and two screws in white packaging with black lettering and directions on how to anchor furniture. The bottom of the packaging says “Manufactured by New Age Industries” and the manufacturing date is listed either on a sticker or stamped on the clothing storage unit.

Recalled New Age tip restraint kit with plastic zip-tie, 2 brackets, and 2 screws (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Packaging containing the recalled New Age tip restraint kits, stating “Manufactured by New Age Industries” at the bottom

The kits were sold at furniture stores nationwide and online with clothing storage units starting in November 2019

The commission is telling consumers to immediately check if their clothing storage unit has a date of manufacture sticker or stamp of November 2019 or later. If so, and if the tip kit is made of plastic, consumers can contact Alliance4Safety for a free replacement tip kit.

Consumers should also keep children away from the unit while waiting for a replacement.

According to the commission, there have been two reports to date of the New Age tip kits breaking. No injuries have been reported to date.

The recall was issued by Alliance4Safety and 31 furniture companies.

American Drew

American Woodcrafters

Amini Innovation Corporation

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC

Aspenhome

Austin Group Furniture, LLC

Avalon International Inc., LLC

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings

Emery Park

FD Home Corp.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Furniture Values International, LLC

Homelegance USA, LLC

Hooker Furnishings

Kincaid Furniture

LC Direct Furniture

Legacy Classic/Modern Furniture

Liberty Furniture Industries, Inc.

Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc.

New Classic Home Furnishings, Inc.

Parker House Furniture

Progressive Furniture

Pulaski Furniture

Riverside Furniture

Samuel Lawrence

Springhill Designs

Standard Furniture Manufacturing Co., LLC

Universal Furniture

Van Thiel & Co.

Vanguard Furniture Company

Alliance4Safety can be reached at their toll-free number 855-416-7370 anytime or online at www.alliance4safety.org/new-age-recall or www.alliance4safety.org.