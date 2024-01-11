(WHTM) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that millions of plastic furniture tip-over restraint kits have been recalled due to a tip-over and entrapment hazard.
According to the commission, the New Age furniture tip restraint kit’s zip-ties can become brittle or break, posing a risk of the furniture tipping over.
The recalled kits included a plastic zip-tie, two brackets, and two screws in white packaging with black lettering and directions on how to anchor furniture. The bottom of the packaging says “Manufactured by New Age Industries” and the manufacturing date is listed either on a sticker or stamped on the clothing storage unit.
The kits were sold at furniture stores nationwide and online with clothing storage units starting in November 2019
The commission is telling consumers to immediately check if their clothing storage unit has a date of manufacture sticker or stamp of November 2019 or later. If so, and if the tip kit is made of plastic, consumers can contact Alliance4Safety for a free replacement tip kit.
Consumers should also keep children away from the unit while waiting for a replacement.
According to the commission, there have been two reports to date of the New Age tip kits breaking. No injuries have been reported to date.
The recall was issued by Alliance4Safety and 31 furniture companies.
- American Drew
- American Woodcrafters
- Amini Innovation Corporation
- Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC
- Aspenhome
- Austin Group Furniture, LLC
- Avalon International Inc., LLC
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.
- Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings
- Emery Park
- FD Home Corp.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
- Furniture Values International, LLC
- Homelegance USA, LLC
- Hooker Furnishings
- Kincaid Furniture
- LC Direct Furniture
- Legacy Classic/Modern Furniture
- Liberty Furniture Industries, Inc.
- Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc.
- New Classic Home Furnishings, Inc.
- Parker House Furniture
- Progressive Furniture
- Pulaski Furniture
- Riverside Furniture
- Samuel Lawrence
- Springhill Designs
- Standard Furniture Manufacturing Co., LLC
- Universal Furniture
- Van Thiel & Co.
- Vanguard Furniture Company
Alliance4Safety can be reached at their toll-free number 855-416-7370 anytime or online at www.alliance4safety.org/new-age-recall or www.alliance4safety.org.