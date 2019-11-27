Mommy Minute: Ready to play again? The Toy Insider is coming to town

Before you hit the stores this Black Friday or the web next Monday, we have details on the big sales on the toys your kids are probably asking for this Christmas.

This morning we’re joined by toy expert Ali Mierzejewski to break down the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on toys and the top toys for every budget.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Get ready to win the biggest toy shopping days of the year! Shopping tips, hot toys to scoop up, and deals we can dish on:

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pet Oasis: Available at crayola.com and other retailers.

Jumbo Loot Llama Pinata: Available at Target.

Watch Ya’ Mouth Ultimate Edition: Available exclusively at Target.

Treasure Seekers Pirate Ship: Available at all major retailers, including Walmart and Target.

PJ Masks Mega Vehicles: Available at Walmart.

Neon Glider: Available at Academy, Walmart.

Toys for Every Budget: From affordable collectibles to big “splurge” toys, or an entire segment: under $12, $25, $50, and “sky’s the limit”!

Zax: Available at Target.

Meltdown: Available at Target, Amazon, Barnes & Noble.

My Robotic Pet: Available at Amazon, Target, thamesandkosmos.com

Ariel Music & Lights Vanity: Available at Amazon, Target, Walmart.

Artie 3000: Available at Amazon, educationalinsights.com

Arcade1Up Dig Dug Counter-Cade: Available at major retailers.

For more information visit thetoyinsider.com.