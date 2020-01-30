More than 165,000 infant sleepers recalled due to suffocation risk

The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled four different kinds of inclined infant sleepers because of a risk of suffocation.

The companies impacted by the recall include; Summer Infant, Graco, Delta Enterprises Corp, and Evenflo, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled products include the following;

Summer Infant’s SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper, Model number 91394

Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat, Model numbers; 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283, 2047734 and 1922809

Delta Enterprise Corp. Deluxe Incline Sleeper, Model numbers; 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758, and 27404-942

Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper, Model number 12132125

No fatalities have been associated with these products.

According to the CPSC, they were recalled because of infant fatalities in other inclined sleep products.

The agency says infants can roll from their back onto their stomachs in the sleepers.

The products included in the recall were sold nationwide online through merchant websites including Amazon and at various retail stores including Target and Walmart.

For more information visit cpsc.gov.