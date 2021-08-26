Mountain Dew’s newest flavor is…spicy? Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew on sale Tuesday

(WHTM) — With the announcement of combining Mountain Dew with alcohol just a few weeks ago, you would think PepsiCo stretched their imagination far enough.

However, they decided to go even further by adding spice to the citrus soda. That’s right, Mountain Dew will be releasing a Flamin’ Hot variety for a limited time. Mountain Dew describes the new flavor as “combining the sweet, citrus Dew with a new spicy goodness.” The Flamin’ Hot brand is drawn from fellow PepsiCo snack, Cheetos. No word on any cheese inspiration for the soda.

The soda first launches exclusively on the Dew Store on Tuesday, August 31 while supplies last.