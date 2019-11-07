National Cash Back Day puts money back in your wallet before holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s National Cash Back Day, and if you shop online you’ll get cash back in your wallet.

Cash Back Day is celebrated on the first Thursday of November and it was started by the savings company Retail Me Not.

They say it’s pretty simple you shop online and get money back in your wallet.

Hundreds of companies are participating including Amazon, Home Depot, Macy’s, Best Buy, and Target.

During the holidays, saving is even more critical. Whether it’s gift-giving, entertaining, travel expenses, or treating yourself, discounts can be found. Shoppers are celebrated by helping them earn cash back when they spend.

Cash Back Day takes saving money to the next level. You can put money back into your wallet before the holidays, just by shopping.

Retail Me Not says you’ll get the payout right before Christmas.