National Chicken Wing Day deals at Thighstop, Buffalo Wild Wings, and more

(WHTM) — Thursday, July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day and some restaurants are spreading their wings (literally) to celebrate the occasion.

7-Eleven

Oh, thank heaven for a buy one, get one free when you order five bone-in wings for delivery through the 7-Eleven app. There will also be buy one, get one deals on boneless chicken wing skewers for 7Rewards loyalty members.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The chain dubbed b-dubs has buy one, get one free orders of boneless wings. The exact promotion and participation may vary.

Thighstop

The virtual version of Wingstop is offering two free bone-in thighs with any purchase of $15 or more.