(WHTM) — Gas prices have declined every week of the summer and are expected to be the lowest since March 3, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy also has said that national gas prices are 20% lower than in July, at $3.79/g. Prices this Labor Day weekend will continue to fall slightly from summer highs but will remain over 60 cents per gallon than last year.

“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to re-think their summer travel plans, only for the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic to start providing meaningful relief,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the likes.”

The average for Pennsylvania is $4.07/g. Current Midstate average gas prices range from $4.01/g in Perry County to $4.19/g in Juniata County, which is according to the AAA Gas Map.

GasBuddy says that the decline in gallons pumped in recent weeks advises that seasonal trends continue to push demand down for the unofficial close of summer.