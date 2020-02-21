New Barbie dolls feature women who were ‘incredible heroines of their time’

Barbie is paying tribute to important women in history.

Mattel has released the latest line in its “Barbie Inspiring Women Series.”

Among the new Barbies are jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, tennis legend Billie Jean King, and founder of modern nursing Florence Nightengale.

All three dolls are posable and come with specifically-themed accessories, a doll stand, and a certificate of authenticity.

In a press release, Mattel called the women “Incredible heroines of their time. Who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls.”

The dolls cost $29.99 each and can be found at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Barbie.com.